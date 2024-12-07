Paul’s Newsletter
A chat with Prof Charlie Teo.
We talked about a broken system, the loss of excellence and ethics in the era of Woke Medicine.
Nov 3
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
28
4
5
1:22:40
December 2024
Fact Checking Voltaire
“Anyone who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
Dec 7, 2024
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
25
10
1
September 2024
International scientists have found autism's cause. What will Americans do?
Five clear, replicable, and related discoveries explaining how autism is triggered have formed an undeniably clear picture of autism’s causation.
Published on How to End the Autism Epidemic
•
Sep 16, 2024
June 2024
One Flew over the Chickens' Nest
Bird Flu in Geelong can only mean one thing - Antarctic Chickens are coming home to roost. You must be crazy to believe any other explanation.
Published on Arkmedic's blog
•
Jun 18, 2024
January 2024
What if immune tolerance wasn't a bug, but a feature?
“COVID vaccines “work” by instructing your immune system to give up the fight against the virus”
Jan 31, 2024
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
23
11
1
My speech in support of whistleblower Barry Young outside New Zealand Parliament on the 17th December 2023
We're Team Humanity, Team Fun, Team Truth
Jan 24, 2024
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
and
Michael Gray Griffith
27
4
2
8:03
Just one PHEIC away from tyranny.
The WHO and other tyrants.
Jan 16, 2024
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
31
4
2
September 2023
I think proteomics is beautiful.
The Spike protein from the covid mRNA jabs and it's persistence measured
Sep 1, 2023
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
16
10
2
July 2023
Humanity is at a "Hard fork"
"The implications are staggering and the canaries in our DNA mine are dying"
Jul 25, 2023
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
11
8
3
June 2023
How to create a deadly pandemic in five easy steps
A playbook for dictators and psycho-philanthropists globally.
Published on Dead Man Talking
•
Jun 29, 2023
The Right of Physicians to communicate free of harassment by the regulatory bodies remains firmly under attack in Australia.
An anonymous complaint about my tweets and substack posts suggests I should be censured and have my medical licence removed (again).
Jun 21, 2023
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
20
9
May 2023
The Emperor has no clothes, .... and is butt ugly.
The meme warriors sends defiant memes from the war front.
May 22, 2023
•
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
26
7
